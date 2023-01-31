FWRI January Research Updates

MarineQuest 2023
We are happy to announce that our next MarineQuest event will be held in-person on Saturday, February 18, 2023! MarineQuest School Daze 2023 will be held on Thursday, February 16 and Friday, February 17, and is exclusively for area schools who sign-up in advance. For over 25 years, MarineQuest has welcomed thousands of people through our doors to learn more about Florida’s fish, wildlife, and their habitats, and the cutting-edge research that Institute scientists are leading all around the state. MarineQuest is our chance to share our research with you – our passion, focus, and dedication to our mission to conduct collaborative research and monitoring to provide timely information and guidance to protect, conserve, and manage Florida’s fish and wildlife resources. From touch tanks with live critters to activities for kids and demonstrations, there is something for everyone! Speak with some of Florida's top researchers, hang with sharks and rays, and learn about manatees, birds, coral, red tide and more!
Sandhill Crane Migration
During the winter months, Florida is home to two subspecies of sandhill crane as part of the greater sandhill crane (Antigone canadensis tabida) migrates south from the Great Lake’s region to Florida for the cold season. Our year-round resident sandhill crane population, the Florida sandhill crane (A. c. pratensis), is joined each year by about 25,000 birds from up north that travel south to the state. As winter ends and temperatures begin to warm, the greater sandhill crane population will return to their breeding grounds to nest, raise young, and prepare to return for next year’s migration. On the other hand, the Florida sandhill crane has a much more relaxed schedule as our favorable weather allows birds to avoid migration, stay in Florida, and begin breeding. In Florida, sandhill cranes occur throughout peninsular Florida but are most common from Alachua County to Collier County.
Diversified: The Florida Panther Story
Centuries of unregulated hunting and habitat loss drove the Florida Panther population to near extinction - by the early 1980’s, only 20-30 wild panthers roamed the wilderness of south and southwest Florida. As the population size dwindled, so did genetic diversity – causing a genetic bottleneck as a result of inbreeding. Genetic diversity is paramount to a species ability to successfully reproduce and maintain a viable population size; the loss of genetic diversity as a result of inbreeding can result in the expression of traits that are detrimental to the fitness of individuals in a population. Check out the trailer below for the short film titled Diversified: The Florida Panther Story. The film details the panthers past difficulties associated with the loss of genetic diversity and what issues continue to impact the population today. This short film was developed by Olivia Andrus, a recent graduate from Montana State University-Bozeman, as part of her degree requirements while earning a Master of Fine Arts in Science and Natural History Filmmaking. The film features one of our FWRI Research Scientists, Dave Onorato, who works on the Florida Panther Project and discusses the past, current, and future challenges that the panther face with regards to genetic variation and population recovery.
The full short film is available on Vimeo. For more information on the Florida Panther and genetic diversity, visit our website.
Black Bear Denning Season
Between early December and Late January, Florida’s pregnant female black bears create winter dens where they will give birth and nurse their cubs. Bears den across the state in a variety of plant communities, from dry oak scrub, mesic flatwoods, or forested swamps – but bears in south Florida appear to den a few weeks later than bears in the rest of the state. Soft ”nests,” created from leaf litter, pine needles or chewed saw palmetto fronds, are the most common den type found by FWRI’s team of bear researchers. While not as common, bears are observed denning in large tree cavities, stumps and holes dug in the ground just big enough to fit a resting bear. To see more examples of Florida black bear dens, check out our flickr. Regardless of the type of den, bears are looking for somewhere to keep young cubs safe in the critical first few months of life. Learn more about the Florida Black Bear on our website. When bears emerge from their dens, make sure you aren't inviting them into your neighborhoods. Learn ways to be BearWise to avoid conflicts with bears.
