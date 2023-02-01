Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

The Mystic Krewe Of Salty Barkers presents the 12th Annual Apalachicola Mardi Gras Barkus Parade & Street Festival happening Saturday, February 25, 2023 from 11 am – 4 pm at the Riverfront Park, 199 Water Street, Apalachicola, Florida!
THIS YEAR’S THEME IS: GRATEFUL DOGS…
Come and celebrate Mardi Gras Apalach style with a street festival and parade of costumed dog and their people! Break out the tie dye, love beads, and bring your Grateful Dogs. This fun theme celebrates peace, love and dogs and offers lots of possibilities for costumes and decorating.
The festivities will start at 11:00 am at Riverfront Park with live entertainment, local food vendors and a variety of arts and craft vendors to enjoy while strolling through the park. The parade of decorated golf carts, boats, floats, and walkers – both the four-legged and two-legged kind – begins at 1:00 pm. The parade begins at Riverfront Park and winds through town, ending back at the park where the party will continue with all kinds of raucous fun. Registration is $5 for walkers, $25 for golf carts, and $50 for floats. Dogs, of course, are free.
The King and Queen of Apalachicola’s Mardi Gras parade are always shelter animals who are ready for a forever home. As always, they will have a place of honor in the parade.
In the tradition of the Mystic Krewe of Salty Barkers, profits from the parade will be donated to help care for the animals of the Forgotten Coast of Florida. Beneficiaries have included Franklin County Humane Society, the Florida Wild Mammal Association and the Apalachicola Dog Park. We greatly appreciate the support of the local businesses and families who sponsor the Krewe in its tradition of charity and service to the animals.
For additional information contact us at 850-624-8085 or apalachdogs@gmail.com or visit the Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/MardiGrasBarkusParade.
We look forward to seeing you there!!
No comments:
Post a Comment