Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl

Have you tried St. Joe Nutrition yet? Do yourself a favor and be sure to stop by and sample one of their amazing products! They offer Loaded Teas & Shakes, Protein Bowls, Beauty & Specialty Drinks.


They are conveniently located in downtown Port St. Joe!


They are also currently running a Valentines’ giveaway that includes a pink plush saucer chair and Vday gift basket! Enter before 2/11 on Facebook at https://bit.ly/3HhTikO and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/stjoenutrition/

 

St. Joe Nutrition

316 Reid Avenue, Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 247-7533

psjnutrition@gmail.com

www.facebook.com/stjoenutrition

Monolith Construction is a South Florida-based construction company led by a team of individuals with 30+ years of experience and specialized in residential remodeling and restoration.


Monolith Construction provides a unique set of professionalism to the construction industry emphasizing that:


- Safety is the most important of their core values

- Involvement in and support of the community are at the heart of their company

- Their commitment to green building and sustainability is long-standing


Contact Monolith Construction today and get your project started!


Monolith Construction

3911 Hollywood Blvd. STE 103, Hollywood, FL

(954) 374-8473

info@Monolith-Construction.com

www.monolith-construction.com

The Mystic Krewe Of Salty Barkers presents the 12th Annual Apalachicola Mardi Gras Barkus Parade & Street Festival happening Saturday, February 25, 2023 from 11 am – 4 pm at the Riverfront Park, 199 Water Street, Apalachicola, Florida!


THIS YEAR’S THEME IS: GRATEFUL DOGS…

Come and celebrate Mardi Gras Apalach style with a street festival and parade of costumed dog and their people! Break out the tie dye, love beads, and bring your Grateful Dogs. This fun theme celebrates peace, love and dogs and offers lots of possibilities for costumes and decorating.


The festivities will start at 11:00 am at Riverfront Park with live entertainment, local food vendors and a variety of arts and craft vendors to enjoy while strolling through the park. The parade of decorated golf carts, boats, floats, and walkers – both the four-legged and two-legged kind – begins at 1:00 pm. The parade begins at Riverfront Park and winds through town, ending back at the park where the party will continue with all kinds of raucous fun. Registration is $5 for walkers, $25 for golf carts, and $50 for floats. Dogs, of course, are free.

The King and Queen of Apalachicola’s Mardi Gras parade are always shelter animals who are ready for a forever home. As always, they will have a place of honor in the parade.


In the tradition of the Mystic Krewe of Salty Barkers, profits from the parade will be donated to help care for the animals of the Forgotten Coast of Florida. Beneficiaries have included Franklin County Humane Society, the Florida Wild Mammal Association and the Apalachicola Dog Park. We greatly appreciate the support of the local businesses and families who sponsor the Krewe in its tradition of charity and service to the animals.

﻿

For additional information contact us at 850-624-8085 or apalachdogs@gmail.com or visit the Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/MardiGrasBarkusParade.


We look forward to seeing you there!!

Blues Meets Girl

Corey Hall

Memphis Lightning

Avey Grouws Band

Mark Hummel


Be a part of this year's amazing line-up! With TWO national touring acts on this year's festival, we will extend our advertising reach. Make sure YOUR business is recognized and promoted as a sponsor.


Sponsorship levels and the official form can be found at the link below. Make sure to send joe@gulfchamber.org your questions or commitment.

﻿

Sponsorship Link
𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀


﻿Become a member of the
Gulf County Chamber
TODAY!
Membership Link
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce | 308 Reid AvePort St Joe, FL 32456


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment