The Friends of Franklin County Public Libraries will hold its annual Soup, Bread and Book Sale at the Eastpoint Branch of the library on Saturday, January the 21st.
The annual event raises money for library programs in Eastpoint and Carrabelle through the sale of books, homemade soups, artisan breads and baked goods and other items.
Local residents and businesses bring their made-from-scratch soups for the Friends volunteers to sell.
Past years featured a dozen different soups ranging from seafood gumbos and bisques, to chuck wagon chili, and Brunswick stew.
This year the community’s help is needed more than ever.
Previously the Rock by the Sea event provided significant funding for the Franklin County library programs.
Rock by the Sea has now relocated to Destin and will no longer be supporting local programs in Franklin County.
More than ever donations of soups and baked good from individuals and businesses as well as event sponsors are needed to offset this significant loss of funding.
Sign-up sheets for soup, bread, and baked goods will be in the Eastpoint and Carrabelle libraries as well as on the Friends website at https://friendsfcpl.com/events/
The event supports library programs like the Summer Reading Program, Storytimes, ANIME Club, Book Chats, Lego Club and more.
The Friends of the Franklin County Public Libraries is a 501(c)(3) organization so most donations are tax-deductible.
