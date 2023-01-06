Wakulla County is now taking applications for its Solid Waste and
Fire Hardship program.
The
Hardship Assistance Program helps low-income residents in Wakulla County who
otherwise might not be able to pay their annual Solid Waste and Fire Services
Assessments.
You
do have to meet the eligibility criteria to take part in the program.
That
requires that the applicant be a property owner and meet the income
requirements which range from about 16,600 thousand dollar a year for one
person to about 46 thousand dollars a year for a family of 8.
Applications
can be downloaded on-line at www.mywakulla.com
or they can be picked up at the Public Works Department at 340 Trice Lane in
Crawfordville.
They
have to be filed with the County Administrator’s Office by May 31st.
