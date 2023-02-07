A 50-year-old man from Marianna was killed in a single vehicle accident in Gulf County on Tuesday.
A 42-year-old passenger from Campbellton, Florida was seriously injured.
According to the Florida Highway patrol, the two men were traveling north on County Road 386 in a 1990 white Ford Straight axle truck at about 1:30 in the afternoon.
They were just south of County Road 20 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve to the left and traveled off of the roadway onto the shoulder.
The driver tried to get back onto the roadway, but overturned while crossing over both lanes of the road and entered the west ditch.
The driver was ejected from the vehicle, and died at the scene.
The truck came to rest in the west ditch.
