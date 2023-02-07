GCSC’s President’s and Dean’s Honor Lists Announced for Gulf and Franklin County Students for the Fall 2022 Semester

Panama City, FL – Gulf Coast State College President, Dr. Cheryl Flax-Hyman, has announced the students named to the President’s and Dean’s Honor Lists for Gulf and Franklin County students for the Fall 2022 semester. The President’s Honor List includes all full-time students (enrolled for 12 or more college credit hours) who earned a grade point average of 3.90 to 4.00. The Dean’s List is awarded to students enrolled in 12 or more college credit hours who earned a grade point average of 3.70 to 3.89.
Gulf and Franklin County students named to the President’s Honor List are: Weston Amerson, Shayla Buckalew, Callie Capps, Ashlynn Davis, Natalie Graziano, Laura Hill, Genesis Jones, David Marks, Anna McGlon, Maggie Miller, Thomas Money, Destiny Palmer, Camryn Rosener, Alex Strickland, Kadin Swiney, Sarah Thompson, Anna Whiteley
Gulf and Franklin County students named to the Dean’s List are: Martha Holland, Myia Maxwell, Sarah Metcalf, Ava Neill, Sydni Nichols, Shepherd Roland, Sara Whitfield.
