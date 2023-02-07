Spring is approaching and that means it is peak mating season
for horseshoe crabs and the state is looking for coastal
residents to help them monitor horseshoe crab mating activities.
Horseshoe crabs mate year-round, but March and April is the peak
time to see them in groups along the shore.
Horseshoe crabs are an important part
of the marine ecosystem.
Their eggs are a food source for
animals and birds.
Horseshoe crabs have also proved
valuable to human medicine.
Pharmaceutical companies use horseshoe
crab blood to ensure intravenous drugs and vaccine injections are bacteria-free
and sterile.
Scientists are also using horseshoe
crabs in cancer research.
Horseshoe crabs have been around for
nearly 450 million years, but their populations have been dwindling because of
overfishing and habitat loss.
In 2002 the Florida Marine Research
Institute started a statewide survey for nesting beaches where horseshoe crabs
mate.
Since then, the state has
received thousands of reports of horseshoe crab mating activities – many from
Franklin County which turns out to be a popular place for horseshoe crab
romance.
Beachgoers
usually have the best luck spotting horseshoe crabs around high
tide, within three days of a new or full moon.
To make a report – just
go on-line to MyFWC.com/research and
fill out the online survey or report findings by e-mail at horseshoe@MYFWC.com.
No comments:
Post a Comment