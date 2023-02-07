A local fishing guide will stock the Apalachicola Bay with 15 thousand little redfish today.
Brett Martina, an Apalachicola Native, will release 15 thousand fingerling redfish at the old 13mile oyster house near Indian Pass this morning.
If you would like to attend, the fish release will happen between 9 and 9:30.
Martina said he has noticed a decrease in the redfish population in recent years, especially after the Red Tide Outbreak in 2021.
He said he wanted to do something to give back to the bay, and replenishing the redfish stock was one of the ideas he felt would do the most good.
He teamed up with the Coastal Conservation Association and Duke Energy to get the redfish, which are about 7 to 9 inches long.
The redfish are coming from the Duke Energy Crystal River Mariculture Center in Citrus County.
The Crystal River site has cultivated and released more than 4.1 million fish and crustaceans since 1991, becoming one of the most successful marine-stocking programs in Florida.
The hope is that 40 to 60 percent of the redfish will survive – the fish should grow to about 12 inches by this fall.
