A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was seriously injured Saturday morning in a 2-vehicle accident near Sopchoppy.
According to Florida highway Patrol, a 29-year-old trooper from Sopchoppy was in her charger heading north on US 319 near Whitlock Way around 8:20 a.m.
A 19-year-old was driving in a SUV behind the trooper.
The trooper did a U-turn, and the SUV collided with the left side of the Charger.
The trooper suffered serious injuries and was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.
The SUV driver suffered minor injuries.
U.S. 319 was closed for 4 hours due to the investigation.
According to Florida highway Patrol, a 29-year-old trooper from Sopchoppy was in her charger heading north on US 319 near Whitlock Way around 8:20 a.m.
A 19-year-old was driving in a SUV behind the trooper.
The trooper did a U-turn, and the SUV collided with the left side of the Charger.
The trooper suffered serious injuries and was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.
The SUV driver suffered minor injuries.
U.S. 319 was closed for 4 hours due to the investigation.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment