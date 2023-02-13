GCSC’s Dental Hygiene Program Offers No-Cost Dental Exams for Children at Annual “Kidz Klinic” Event

Panama City, FL – The Gulf Coast State College Dental Hygiene Program is hosting its annual “Kidz Klinic” in celebration of National Children’s Dental Health Month.
From February 20-23, children ages 3-17 are invited to receive complimentary dental hygiene services at GCSC’s Dental Clinic on the Panama City Campus.
Dental services include a dental exam, cleaning, fluoride treatments, oral hygiene instruction and any necessary x-rays.
Children and parents will receive information on childhood tooth decay prevention, when to expect changes from primary to permanent teeth, and proper brushing and flossing techniques.
The purpose of “Kidz Klinic” is to raise awareness about oral health and provide an opportunity for children in the community to receive dental treatment at no cost to their families.
The event is designed to provide a fun, positive environment for kids to learn how to care for their teeth and receive necessary dental treatment without feeling intimidated.
The GCSC Dental Clinic is located in the first floor of the Health Sciences building on the Panama City Campus.
To schedule an appointment, call (850) 872.3833. Appointments are limited and cannot be guaranteed.
Parents and Guardians must remain on-site during the entire visit.
