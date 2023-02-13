St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Monday, February 13, 2023

Hi, I'm Cheese! I am a 9-month-old domestic shorthair. I am very active and playful. I act more like a dog than a cat! I can be a little rough when I play so a home with no small children would be best for me. I would do great in a home with other cats and seem to be fine with dogs as well. I will keep you entertained all day! Come by the shelter to meet me and all of my friends! 

 

You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe

 

 

Call: 850-227-1103

 

 

info@sjbhumanesociety.org




