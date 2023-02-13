St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Cheese! I am a 9-month-old domestic shorthair. I am
very active and playful. I act more like a dog than a cat! I can be a little
rough when I play so a home with no small children would be best for me. I
would do great in a home with other cats and seem to be fine with dogs as well.
I will keep you entertained all day! Come by the shelter to meet me and all of
my friends!
You'll find
the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call:
850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
