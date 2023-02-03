Friday, February 3, 2023

A promising find for antibiotic-resistant bacteria, caladium successes, and more UF/IFAS news


 

TIMELY NEWS | A record-shattering University of Florida class of American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) fellows includes 11 faculty members from UF/IFAS departments, which also sets a new record. Contact us about this topic >

  
   
 
  


Below are the most recent research, programs, events and more from UF/IFAS. We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.

Silver nanoparticles show promise in fighting antibiotic-resistant bacteria

The researchers hope to turn the discovery into a viable treatment for some types of antibiotic-resistant infections, which kill more than a million people globally each year. Contact > 

Florida leads the world in caladium bulb production, thanks to UF/IFAS science

The Sunshine State serves as the sole source of caladium bulbs for the world, and since 1976, UF/IFAS researchers have been breeding varieties of this ornamental. Download here > Contact >

Citrus program for home gardeners launches

The UF/IFAS Citrus in the Home Landscape initiative supports home gardeners with updated how-to guides, videos and training in the era of citrus greening disease, also known as Huanglongbing or HLB. Download here > Contact >

Be aware of these common toxic plants, experts say

Florida’s subtropical climate supports a vast number of plant species. Unfortunately, this means numerous poisonous plant species thrive here, too. A new UF/IFAS publication helps identify the most common toxic plants in Florida. Contact > 

New global ecologist to address biodiversity in South Florida and beyond

Stationed at the UF/IFAS Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center, Corey Callaghan aims to understand and find solutions to global problems in urban environments that impact the sustainability of species variety. Download here > Contact >

Controlling smutgrass, which can take over pastures and cost ranchers plenty

Smutgrass can spread quickly and take over grazing lands, leaving cattle with little left to eat. For newly published research, scientists use artificial intelligence to identify and help control the invasive weed. Download here > Contact >

 

  
 
     
  

FOOD IS OUR MIDDLE NAME | The latest in food news.

Flavors of Florida returns with inspired chef creations using fresh ingredients

The premier UF/IFAS tasting showcase is a can't-miss event benefiting the Field & Fork Campus Food Program. Try curated dishes and drinks utilizing UF/IFAS-developed ingredients like hopsblueberries, and purple sweet potatoesDownload here >

Wish to cover this March 23 event, in the Champions Club at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at Florida Field, and taste-test the offerings yourself? Contact us >

UF/IFAS scientists rethink food possibilities with 3D food printer

Its benefits may extend beyond creative experimentation in food presentation. For example, the machine may be useful for those who suffer from dysphagia, or difficulty swallowing, in making food appear more appetizing. Contact >

 
 
  
 
     
  MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES | Coming next week.  
  

FEB. 10, BELLE GLADE | UF/IFAS Everglades Research and Education Center Centennial

Reporters are invited to attend the event, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The program includes tours of the center's farms, laboratories and facilities. Please contact Lourdes Mederos to inquire about the schedule or confirm attendance. See media alert and photos >

ANTICIPATED, VIRTUAL PRESSER | UF economists refine Hurricane Ian loss estimates

As soon as next week, the UF/IFAS Economic Impact Analysis Program will release its final report on Hurricane Ian, detailing impacts down to the county and commodity levels. The director of the program will address reporter questions in an open Q&A.


Please contact Kirsten Romaguera or your local UF/IFAS PR specialist to ensure you are added to our media alert list for this opportunity.

 
  
 
     
  

More from UF/IFAS Communications

Our blogs share knowledge: Track old spending habits to ensure a successful 2023

Credit card statements from holiday purchases are now in consumers' hands, says Shari Bresin, of UF/IFAS Extension Pasco County. She offers tips to make 2023 the year of improved finances with saving and budgeting strategies. Contact >

Video stories: Soil testing at the UF/IFAS Everglades Research and Education Center

Mabry McCray, UF/IFAS agronomist and director of the testing lab, walks through what soil testing can tell farmers about their fields. Contact >

Visual learning: Seasonal allergens infographic

Learn when pollen season is set to begin and the steps you can take to lessen symptoms. See more infographics > Contact >

  
   
   
   
