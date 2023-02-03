Friday, February 3, 2023

Get Out and Enjoy Gulf County!

IT'S TIME TO 𝗦𝗜𝗣 & 𝗦𝗛𝗢𝗣 𝗥𝗘𝗜𝗗 𝗔𝗩𝗘𝗡𝗨𝗘!

Join us tomorrow - Friday, February 3rd - for FIRST FRIDAY SIP & SHOP in downtown Port St. Joe - 5-7 pm ET!

Support your local businesses and your local favorite shops:

Bellou 2

The Joe Center for the Arts

About Beach

Beach Realty of Cape San Blas

Cabana 15 Furniture Co

Wendy Patrick Designs

Shirley Southern Boutique

Magnolias Boutique

The Fuss Boutique

Solana Shades

Joseph's Cottage

No Name Books & Gifts

Sugar Shack PSJ

Coastal Realty Group

The Dark Horse Exchange

﻿

We look forward to seeing you on REID AVENUE!


Taproot is proud to welcome Two Fish Food Market as our sponsor this month.


We will offer drinks from 7-8PM in exchange for donations to the food market in the form of food or monetary.


﻿Additionally, we will have live music by the local band Dirty Little Billy from 7 to 10 PM. Come out and enjoy some great drinks, and music, and help support the Two Fish Market!

Port St Joe Salt Air Farmers Market

SATURDAY AT 9 AM – 1 PM

Port St Joe Salt Air Farmers Market is an open-air market offering: Arts and Crafts, Seasonal Produce, Fresh Shrimp, Grass fed beef, Baked goods and much more. Vendors may vary. Music starts at 11:00 am

Get Your Tickets TODAY!

St. Joe Bar & Package is the spot to be!


Salt  Rock  Band LIVE TONIGHT!!


Offering a friendly small-town atmosphere, St. Joe Bar is located in the heart of downtown Port St. Joe and it features cold drinks, your favorite football games and live music on the weekends!

This 3rd generation family business is where most locals hang out! Visit them soon and don’t forget to pick up any items you might need to celebrate the holidays in style!


𝗦𝘁. 𝗝𝗼𝗲 𝗕𝗮𝗿 & 𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗮𝗴𝗲

305 Reid Ave, Port St. Joe, FL

Friday – Open 5-10. Hunter Wall 7-10.

Country and Rock Solo Artist

Hunter Wall


Saturday – Open 5-10. Corey Hall 7-10.

Corey was born and raised in Florida. Folk and Blues music was played around him from a very young age. It now resonates through him as an artist and a musician.

coreyhallmusic.com/


Sunday - Open at 5 for Super Bowl. Game Snacks, Drink Specials, and Projector TV



D & J Food Trailer will be on site with BBQ Wednesday - Friday.

www.facebook.com/D-and-Js-BBQ


Tuesday February 7 – Singo and Potluck

Wednesday February 8 – Caitlin Rushing

Thursday February 9 – Derrick Dorsey

Friday February 10 – Joseph Brooks

Saturday February 11 – Luke & Kaylee


8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

Apalachicola Mardi Gras Barkus Parade & Street Festival 

Saturday, February 25, 2023 

Riverfront Park 11:00-4:00    

Parade at 1:00 

 

Grateful Dogs… a celebration of peace, love, and dogs. 

Tie dye, rock and roll, hippies 

 

Come and celebrate Mardi Gras Apalach style with a street festival and parade of costumed folks and their dogs. The theme for this year’s parade is Grateful Dogs so break out the tie dye, love beads, and bring your Grateful Dogs. The parade of walkers, decorated golf carts and boats, begins at Riverfront Park and winds through town, ending back at the park where the party will continue with live music, dancing, a variety of local food, local arts and crafts vendors, and all kinds of raucous fun. Sponsored by the Mystic Krewe of Salty Barkers, the event is for the benefit of the Franklin County Animal Shelter and the Florida Wild Mammal Association. 

 

For information call 850-624-8085. Email us at apalachdogs@gmail.com or visit our website: saltybarkers.com



The 2023 Breeze by the Bay 5k and 10k will be Saturday, March 4th!

Mark your calendars.

More details coming soon.

MORE INFORMATION HERE!

Get ready to celebrate the Blues in Port St. Joe, Florida!

The 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗶𝗱 will be Saturday - March 25 - starting at noon ET:

﻿

Noon-1:10 pm ET – Blues Meets Girl

1:30-2:40 pm ET – Corey Hall

3-4:10 pm ET – Memphis Lightning

4:30-5:40 pm ET- Avey Grouws Band

6-7:30 pm ET – Mark Hummel


Mark your calendars for an amazing Saturday of FREE music right here on Reid Avenue, in Downtown Port St. Joe, FL!


Bring your own lawn-chair and enjoy the show!

This is a FREE EVENT brought to you by the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Are you a vendor interested in setting up at 2023 Blues on Reid,

Saturday, March 25?


We are inviting all our vendor friends to showcase their products and services. Exhibits will open Saturday afternoon at 12pm to the public on Reid Avenue. The cost for an exhibit space is $75.

𝗧𝗼 𝗯𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗮 𝗩𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗼𝗿 𝗽𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 bit.ly/3rrQWb8


For any questions, please contact the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce at (850) 227-1223/director@gulfchamber.org.




