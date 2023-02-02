Thursday, February 2, 2023

February is Hit and Run Awareness month and the Florida Highway patrol is reminding all motorists that it is the law to Stay at the Scene when involved in a crash

In 2022, there were nearly 105 thousand hit and run crashes in Florida leading to over 1000 serious injuries and 266 deaths.

 

144 of the hit-and-run fatalities in 2022 were pedestrians and 50 were bicyclists, totaling 73% of hit-and-run fatalities last year.

 

While overall hit-and-run fatalities were down compared to 2021, the percentage of bicyclists and pedestrians who died in hit-and-run crashes rose by 3%.

 

Hit-and-run crashes primarily occur at night or during dimly lit time periods, and account for 80% of all hit-and-run crashes.

 

Under Florida law, a driver must stop immediately at the scene of a crash on public or private property that results in injury or death.

 

Leaving the scene of a crash with a fatality is a felony and a driver, when convicted, will have their license revoked for at least three years and can be sentenced to a mandatory minimum of four years in prison.

 

The most important thing a driver can do when he is involved in a crash is to Stay at the Scene and call for help. 

 

The public is encouraged to report hit and run crashes by dialing *FHP (*347).

 

 



