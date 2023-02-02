February
is Hit and Run Awareness month and the Florida Highway patrol is reminding all
motorists that it is the law to Stay at the Scene when involved in a
crash.
In
2022, there were nearly 105 thousand hit and run crashes in Florida leading to over
1000 serious injuries and 266 deaths.
144 of the hit-and-run fatalities in 2022 were
pedestrians and 50 were bicyclists, totaling 73% of hit-and-run fatalities last
year.
While overall hit-and-run fatalities were down
compared to 2021, the percentage of bicyclists and pedestrians who died in
hit-and-run crashes rose by 3%.
Hit-and-run crashes primarily occur at night or
during dimly lit time periods, and account for 80% of all hit-and-run crashes.
Under
Florida law, a driver must stop immediately at the scene of a crash on public
or private property that results in injury or death.
Leaving
the scene of a crash with a fatality is a felony and a driver, when convicted,
will have their license revoked for at least three years and can be sentenced
to a mandatory minimum of four years in prison.
The most important thing a driver can do when he is
involved in a crash is to Stay at the Scene and call for help.
The
public is encouraged to report hit and run crashes by dialing *FHP (*347).
