NOAA Fisheries FishNews — February 2

FEBRUARY 2, 2023

Highlights

Podcast: 50 Years of Protecting Marine Mammals

750x500-pair-of-bottlenose-dolphins

On this episode of Dive In with NOAA Fisheries, we take a look at the Marine Mammal Protection Act 50 years after it was signed into law. We speak with Dr. Teri Rowles, Senior Advisor for Marine Mammal Science with the National Marine Mammal Health and Stranding Response Program in NOAA Fisheries Office of Protected Resources, in exploring the history and accomplishment of the Act.  If you enjoy our podcast, consider subscribing in Apple PodcastsAnd let us know what you think: listener reviews really help us gain traction. Help Dive In with NOAA Fisheries climb the charts!

Nomination Period Is Now Open for the Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee

750x500-MAFAC-Members-PuertoRico-conch-session

NOAA Fisheries is seeking nominations to fill vacancies on the Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee. The Committee advises the Secretary of Commerce on all living marine resource matters that are the responsibility of the Department of Commerce. Nominations will be accepted through March 13.

West Coast

Coordinated Response Protected Southern Residents From Sunken Ship Leaking Oil

750x500-oil-on-water-off-sunset-point-san-juan-island

NOAA Fisheries and partners diverted endangered whales from potential harm and learned lessons along the way. This is the latest post from the Southern Resident Connections series.

Science Blog: To Krill or Not to Krill? That Is the Question

750x500-Map-Glider-Transects

In the latest post from the Autonomous Gliders in the Antarctic science blog series, research biologist Jen Walsh shares her work and how she studies the marine environment and Antarctic krill when long-range autonomous underwater gliders can’t actively search for krill.

Pacific Islands

Podcast: The Monk Seal Chronicles—Mimi and the “Monk Seal Matriarchs”

750x500-Hawaiian-Monk-Seal-RO28-pup-Kauai-PIFSC

Special guest biologist Mimi Olry joins the podcast to discuss her experiences working with Hawaiian monk seals on Kaua‘i—especially individual “monk seal moms.”

Honu Count: Report Sightings of Numbered Sea Turtles in Hawai‘i

750x500-basking-sea-turtles-shell-etchings-PIFSC

A new online survey allows you to report when you see green sea turtles, or honu, with white numbers and letters etched temporarily on their shells. Become a citizen scientist and contribute to a valuable source of data for sea turtles in Hawai‘i!

New England/Mid-Atlantic

Kitt the Harbor Seal Has Died

750x500-harbor-seal-aquarium-training-nefsc

Kitt, the young harbor seal at the Woods Hole Science Aquarium, has died suddenly. She was discovered dead in her enclosure on January 23, 2023. There were no obvious signs of trauma. Wildlife medical specialists continue to look for what caused her death.

Science Blog: Every Day Is Different—An Observer's Perspective

750x500-bottom-longline-gear-close-up-nefsc

A fisheries observer's experience on a longline boat targeting golden tilefish off Long Island is the latest post from the Field Fresh Blog: Science in Motion series.

Upcoming Deadlines

February 7: Deadline Extended—Comments due for proposed incidental take regulations related to the Revolution Wind Offshore Wind Farm Project

February 10: Applications due for 2023 Woods Hole Partnership Education Program

February 10: Applications due for Fiscal Year 2023 NOAA Chesapeake Bay B-WET Program School District Programming Funding Opportunity

February 15: Applications due for Fiscal Year 2023 NOAA New England Bay Watershed Education and Training (B-WET) Program

February 20: Applications due for the Chesapeake Bay Summer Internship Program and the Chesapeake-Student Recruitment, Early Advisement and Mentoring (C-StREAM) Program

February 22: Applications due for National Sea Grant Aquaculture Workforce Development Support Projects

March 6: Applications due for Pacific Coastal Salmon Recovery Fund

March 31: Applications due to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Marketing Service for the expansion of the Local Food Purchase Assistance Program (LFPA Plus) 

Upcoming Events

February 7–9: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council Meeting in Washington, DC

February 7: Financial Assistance Workshop for Grant Applicants and Recipients in St. Petersburg, FL

February 8–9: eeBLUE Aquaculture Literacy Mini-Grant Virtual Symposium

February 9–13: North Pacific Fishery Management Council Meeting in Seattle, WA

March 4–10: Pacific Fishery Management Council March 2023 Meeting

March 6–10: South Atlantic Fishery Management Council March 2023 Meeting

March 27–31: Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council 194th Council Meeting

Federal Register Actions

Visit NOAA Fisheries' Rules & Regulations web page to learn more about recently proposed and finalized regulations in your region. 



