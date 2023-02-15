Franklin and Gulf Counties will share in over $28 million from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to develop or update comprehensive vulnerability assessments beginning this year.
The 128 planning grants announced this week will result in 222 total local government vulnerability assessments which will assist in prioritizing and developing strategies and projects designed to reduce, alleviate or mitigate the effects of flooding.
At the conclusion of these assessments, all 67 counties in Florida will have completed a vulnerability assessment and be eligible for inclusion in future iterations of the Statewide Flooding and Sea Level Rise Resilience Plan, which proposes funding for the highest ranked resilience and adaptation projects across the state.
Through the grants, Franklin County will receive $175,000 for a County -wide Comprehensive Vulnerability Assessment.
Gulf County will receive $200,000 for a Comprehensive Vulnerability Assessment and Adaptation Plan including unincorporated areas of the County.
Liberty County was also awarded $200,000 for a County-wide Vulnerability Assessment and Adaptation Plan that includes the City of Bristol.
