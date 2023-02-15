The 41st Annual St. George Island Charity Chili Cookoff is coming up on the first Saturday of March, and the St. George Island fire Department is now collecting items for their annual on-line auction.
The chili cookoff is the primary fundraiser for the St. George Island Volunteer Firefighters and First Responders.
The chili cook-off includes an on-line auction which will run March 1st through the 8th.
The most successful donations are goods and services that appeal to numerous buyers and generate bidding wars.
Some of the more popular items have been a rental home for a week, an assortment of goods from a local business, a framed signed painting, and tasting parties at breweries.
Items of all sizes and values are welcome and needed!
The Online Auction is also a great way to advertise.
Auction viewers learn about the diverse and beautiful offerings of our Franklin County merchants and artists, creating customers for their stores.
To make a donation, just contact Sheryl Clouse at sgichilicookoff@gmail.com.
You can also check their Facebook at St. George Island Chili Cookoff for the latest information and auction link when its available.
