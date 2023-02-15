Franklin County commissioners are now seeking bids for
construction engineering and inspection services for much needed work at the Womack
Creek culvert bridge on County Road 67.
Womack Creek is in the Tate's hall State Forest, and the
problem is the stone headwall allowing people to drive over the creek has
separated on the west side and is now leaning toward the water.
Franklin County has
received 1.3 million dollars from the Florida Department of Transportation’s
Small County Outreach Program to fully repair the headwall.
That includes building
new headwalls, cleaning and repairing the arch corrugated metal pipes, and
adding barrier walls to replace the guardrails over the culvert.
