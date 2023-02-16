Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Thursday, February 16, 2023
Weekly Chamber E-news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce
Ribbon Cutting
Congratulations to Timber and Tides Real Estate on their ribbon cutting last week!
Kayla Palmer, Licensed real estate broker has lived in the Crawfordville area for over 20 years. She graduated from Wakulla High School in 2007. After many years of hard work in the Customer Service industry she decided to take her skills to the next level as a real estate agent in 2019. Being who she is, holding a sales associate license just wasn't enough for her after all she had learned in two short years Kayla established Timber & Tides Real Estate in December 2022. We are a team of hard work and dedicated real estate agents. Our goal is to build a professional relationship with our buyers and sellers at different stages in life. Whether clients are looking to make a first time home purchase, expand a real estate Investment Portfolio, acquire a dream vacation home or downsize to accommodate a new phase of life. At Timber & Tides we use our knowledge, hard work and commitment, no matter how large or small the transaction. "Selling on the water and through the woods, to the best people in the best place"
Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members and employees (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request. For a complete list of online classes offered this year click here
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community. No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
