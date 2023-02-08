Franklin County Commissioners are taking a look at their ordinances to see if people in the county are allowed to keep wild hogs on their property, even in a residential area.
The issue was raised by Linda Hudson, who said a neighbor’s wild pigs got free and rooted through her yard, doing some pretty heavy damage.
She said the neighbor keeps the pigs to train his dogs to catch more pigs.
The FWC was brought in but said there wasn’t much they could do about it since there is no rule keeping people from having wild pigs as long as they have the proper permits to catch them.
And the state can’t ask whether they have the proper permits unless the person is caught in the act of capturing the pigs.
The county animal control wasn’t able to capture the pigs because the pigs were wild.
In the end the pigs were shot.
Mrs. Hudson is now asking the county to investigate whether there is a rule on the books to keep this from happening again, and if there is not, whether the county could create a rule.
The County Attorney is now investigating the issue and will report back at a future meeting.
