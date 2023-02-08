Franklin County commissioner Jessica Ward is asking that the county take additional steps to stop drug activity at Vrooman Park in Eastpoint.
The park is in Commissioner Ward’s district.
She has worked diligently to upgrade the park; the county recently received a grant to replace the ballfield lighting and improve drainage and ADA access.
The County is now working to get money to upgrade the facilities at the park, including the restrooms.
Commissioner Ward said she does not want the restrooms used for drug activity, and she has asked that signs be placed warning people against using drugs in the county owned park.
She also asked that the county install cameras around the outside of the restroom area, so they can be monitored.
She said she would be willing to purchase the cameras herself if need be.
The County said it can get the signs replaced pretty quickly, but it may take a while to get the cameras.
County workers will work on a plan for the best placement for video surveillance, and come to a future commission meeting with a proposal.
The park is in Commissioner Ward’s district.
She has worked diligently to upgrade the park; the county recently received a grant to replace the ballfield lighting and improve drainage and ADA access.
The County is now working to get money to upgrade the facilities at the park, including the restrooms.
Commissioner Ward said she does not want the restrooms used for drug activity, and she has asked that signs be placed warning people against using drugs in the county owned park.
She also asked that the county install cameras around the outside of the restroom area, so they can be monitored.
She said she would be willing to purchase the cameras herself if need be.
The County said it can get the signs replaced pretty quickly, but it may take a while to get the cameras.
County workers will work on a plan for the best placement for video surveillance, and come to a future commission meeting with a proposal.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment