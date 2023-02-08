Local High School Students Can Apply to GCSC for Free During Free Application Week Event

Panama City, FL – Gulf Coast State College is hosting Free Application Week February 13 - 17, 2023, for local high school seniors planning to attend GCSC.
Students who would like more information or assistance with their GCSC application are encouraged to contact their school’s Navigator. GCSC Navigators are individuals who work within local schools to help students prepare for their college careers, as well as explore career interests and offer advice to those planning to transfer from Gulf Coast to a four-year university.
Students are also encouraged to meet with a Navigator for GCSC academic advising and to learn of financial assistance options for college, such as the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) and GCSC Foundation scholarships.
Homeschooled students, and students attending schools without a Navigator, can also submit their application free of charge by contacting GCSC’s Enrollment Services Office at
(850) 769-1551 ext. 2936 or enrollmentservices@gulfcoast.edu.
Gulf Coast State College Navigators by High School:
Arnold High School: Cindy Penny cpenny@gulfcoast.edu
Bay High School: Mimi McGee Mmcgee1@gulfcoast.edu
Deane Bozeman High School Will Archer warcher@gulfcoast.edu
Mosley High School Allison Parks aparks2@gulfcoast.edu
North Bay Haven, Palm Bay Prep, & Rising Leaders Scott Wilkes swilkes@gulfcoast.edu
Rutherford High School Caroline Mugge cmugge@gulfcoast.edu
Bay Virtual School, Franklin County School, New Horizons Learning Center, Panama City Advanced School, Port St. Joe High School, Rosenwald High School, & Wewahitchka High School, Contact your guidance counselor
