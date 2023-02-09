Franklin County has become quite the draw for tourism.
Franklin County Tourist Development Council Director John Solomon reported this week that tourist tax collections for the month of October was over 280 thousand dollars, and collections in November was nearly 147 thousand dollars.
The collections represent 3 percent of revenues from all rental homes and hotel rooms in the county.
Money collected through the local visitor tax is reinvested in local tourism through advertising as well as increased amenities and other tourist related projects in the county.
Solomon also highlighted some big news in a recently released 2021 Visit Florida Economic Impact by Tourism in Franklin County Report which found that visitors who live further than 50 miles outside of franklin county spent 384.5 million dollars in Franklin County in 2021.
That’s about 31 thousand dollars per resident of the county; Franklin County ranks second in the state in what visitors spend per resident, putting us below only Monroe County.
That amount does not include the bed tax – it is the amount visitors spent at local restaurants, stores, fishing services and more.
That’s 55 percent higher spending above 2020 numbers and nearly 31 percent higher spending than in 2019.
Solomon said Franklin County ranks third in the state in the increase of visitor spending over 2019.
The Study also shows that every 45 Visitors to Franklin County Creates 1 Job in the County – 3 years ago it was every 71 visitors.
The study found that 93.7 percent of jobs in the county are supported by visitor spending.
