Friday, February 24, 2023

Franklin County Commissioners are supporting the Seahawks Boys Basketball Team with a $5000 dollar check to help pay their way to the state championships in Lakeland next week.

 

The county has a policy to provide 5000 dollars to teams which make it to state level play or beyond.

           

The Seahawks won a spot in the Class 1A Final 4 after winning the regional championship on Tuesday against Cottondale 46 to 41.

 

The Seahawks basketball team is no stranger to playing at the state level.

 

They have won the district 8 times in the last 9 years, and this will be their second trip to the final 4.

 

The State Championship games will be played at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland March the 1st through the 4th.

 

 




