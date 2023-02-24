Franklin
County Commissioners are supporting the Seahawks Boys Basketball Team with a
$5000 dollar check to help pay their way to the state championships in Lakeland
next week.
The county has a policy to provide 5000 dollars
to teams which make it to state level play or beyond.
The Seahawks won a spot
in the Class 1A Final 4 after winning the regional championship on Tuesday
against Cottondale 46 to 41.
The Seahawks basketball
team is no stranger to playing at the state level.
They have won the
district 8 times in the last 9 years, and this will be their second trip to the
final 4.
The State Championship
games will be played at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland March the 1st
through the 4th.
