Get Out and Enjoy Gulf County!

Friday – Open 5-10. Zach Lambert 7-10.
Born in Lawrenceville, GA and raised in the one red light town of Hahira, GA, Songwriting started out as a hobby but quickly took a more professional approach in the summer of 2014 when Lambert made the move to music city, Nashville,TN. New to the approach of co-writing, Zach met several great songwriters and penned multiple songs which have been added to his catalog. Lambert released his first single in 2016 titled ‘A Woman Like You’ which was produced and recorded at Music City Tracks in Nashville,TN and released to all major platforms.
www.reverbnation.com/zachlambert
Saturday – Open 5-10. Highbeams 7-10.
Highbeams are a trio of brothers that play emotive, high energy Folk Rock. Highbeams have traveled all over the U.S. performing hundreds of shows every year; including opening slots for acts like Vertical Horizon, Chase Bryant, Col Bruce Hampton, and the Grammy nominated duo, Brothers Osborne.
www.highbeamsmusic.com
D & J Food Trailer will be on site with BBQ Wednesday - Friday.
www.facebook.com/D-and-Js-BBQ
Coming up:
Tuesday February 28 – John Ford
Wednesday March 1 – Sticky Tim
Thursday March 2 – Martin Rodriguez
Friday March 3 – Wyatt Espalin
Saturday March 4 – Sixth Birthday Bash with NY Dave, Eva Via, and the Smolderin’ Embers
