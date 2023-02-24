Friday, February 24, 2023

Get Out and Enjoy Gulf County!

Apalachicola Mardi Gras Barkus Parade & Street Festival 

Saturday, February 25, 2023 

Riverfront Park 11:00-4:00    

Parade at 1:00 

 

Grateful Dogs… a celebration of peace, love, and dogs. 

Tie dye, rock and roll, hippies 

 

Come and celebrate Mardi Gras Apalach style with a street festival and parade of costumed folks and their dogs. The theme for this year’s parade is Grateful Dogs so break out the tie dye, love beads, and bring your Grateful Dogs. The parade of walkers, decorated golf carts and boats, begins at Riverfront Park and winds through town, ending back at the park where the party will continue with live music, dancing, a variety of local food, local arts and crafts vendors, and all kinds of raucous fun. Sponsored by the Mystic Krewe of Salty Barkers, the event is for the benefit of the Franklin County Animal Shelter and the Florida Wild Mammal Association. 

 

For information call 850-624-8085. Email us at apalachdogs@gmail.com or visit our website: saltybarkers.com



Join the Forgotten Coast chapter of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association (FRLA) for an evening of networking. Mix and mingle with restaurants, hotels and allied members and enjoy hors d’oeuvres, spirits, wine and music. Support your fellow Hospitality Leaders and build connections in your community. Learn about FRLA’s positive impact on the hospitality industry and our Education Foundation that supports youth as they embark on a career in hospitality. Cash donations are welcomed at the door and a 50/50 cash prize draw is a bit of fun.

Register HERE!


March 10-12, 2023, at Frank Pate Park, Port St. Joe


Join us in beautiful Port St Joe, FL for our 3rd annual pickleball tournament. March 10-12 next to the beautiful St. Joseph Bay.


All proceeds go to support the Florida Coastal Conservancy to help protect sea turtle nests on our local beaches.


Have a ball at our Pickleball for Sea Turtles Tournament!


Women's Doubles, Men's Doubles, and Mixed Doubles tournaments; age categories are 16+, 50+, 60+, and 70+. Registration fee is $40 plus $10 for a second tournament.


Registration

Beach & Bay Babies

FRIDAY, MARCH 17, 2023 AT 10 AM – 11 AM

T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park

Celebrate World Wildlife Day by learning about our baby birds, turtles, beach mice & more! Park Rangers and special expert guests will be joining us to discuss all the baby critters that make the beaches and bay so special.

Program is free with paid park entry.

MORE INFORMATION HERE!

Get ready to celebrate the Blues in Port St. Joe, Florida!

The 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗶𝗱 will be Saturday - March 25 - starting at noon ET:

﻿

Noon-1:10 pm ET – Blues Meets Girl

1:30-2:40 pm ET – Corey Hall

3-4:10 pm ET – Memphis Lightning

4:30-5:40 pm ET- Avey Grouws Band

6-7:30 pm ET – Mark Hummel


Mark your calendars for an amazing Saturday of FREE music right here on Reid Avenue, in Downtown Port St. Joe, FL!


Bring your own lawn-chair and enjoy the show!

This is a FREE EVENT brought to you by the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


For any questions, please contact the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce at (850) 227-1223/director@gulfchamber.org.

TUESDAY, APRIL 11, 2023 AT 11 AM

St. Joe Bar & Package is the place to be!

305 Reid Ave, Port St. Joe, FL

Friday – Open 5-10. Zach Lambert 7-10.

Born in Lawrenceville, GA and raised in the one red light town of Hahira, GA, Songwriting started out as a hobby but quickly took a more professional approach in the summer of 2014 when Lambert made the move to music city, Nashville,TN. New to the approach of co-writing, Zach met several great songwriters and penned multiple songs which have been added to his catalog. Lambert released his first single in 2016 titled ‘A Woman Like You’ which was produced and recorded at Music City Tracks in Nashville,TN and released to all major platforms.

www.reverbnation.com/zachlambert


Saturday – Open 5-10. Highbeams 7-10.

Highbeams are a trio of brothers that play emotive, high energy Folk Rock. Highbeams have traveled all over the U.S. performing hundreds of shows every year; including opening slots for acts like Vertical Horizon, Chase Bryant, Col Bruce Hampton, and the Grammy nominated duo, Brothers Osborne.

www.highbeamsmusic.com


D & J Food Trailer will be on site with BBQ Wednesday - Friday.

www.facebook.com/D-and-Js-BBQ


Coming up:

Tuesday February 28 – John Ford

Wednesday March 1 – Sticky Tim

Thursday March 2 – Martin Rodriguez

Friday March 3 – Wyatt Espalin

Saturday March 4 – Sixth Birthday Bash with NY Dave, Eva Via, and the Smolderin’ Embers

8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

