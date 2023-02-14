Franklin County Commissioners have signed an agreement with an engineering firm called Dewberry to design the widening and resurfacing plan for Hickory Dip Road in Eastpoint.
Hickory Dip is a little over a third of a mile long and connects North Bayshore Drive to Old Ferry Dock Road.
It is a mostly residential neighborhood, though it also is the entrance to the Franklin County Public Library.
The commission this month approved a 44-thousand-dollar task order to survey, design, permit, and prepare construction plans for the project.
The project will widen Hickory Dip Road from 18’ to 24’, as well as add pavement markings and upgrade signage.
Drainage improvements will include the replacement of dual 36” cross drains at Indian Creek.
Roadway drainage will also be evaluated to determine if additional ditches, side drains, and cross drains are needed.
The project is being fully funded by the Florida Department of Transportation.
