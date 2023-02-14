If you would like to have a bigger impact in fishing in The Gulf of Mexico, the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is currently taking applications for membership on its Coastal Migratory Pelagics Advisory Panel.
The Coastal Migratory Pelagics Fishery includes Gulf and Atlantic king and Spanish mackerel and Gulf cobia species.
Advisory Panels are made up of people who are knowledgeable and interested in the conservation and management of the fishery resources, or who are engaged in the harvest of Gulf of Mexico managed species.
Membership provides individuals with an opportunity to become more directly involved in the management process by making formal recommendations to decision makers.
Advisory Panel members serve a three-year term and generally meet once or twice per year and are compensated for travel expenses.
To apply for the Coastal Migratory Advisory Panel, there is an on-line application which you can find at gulfcouncil.org.
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScWcIVRfOr9CaPf4qPZpPL_zvPWa6lviRV9Yz0wUd5Ac03iaw/viewform
