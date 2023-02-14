The Franklin Education Foundation is helping raise money to help send local Hispanic students for a field trip to the Tallahassee Museum

The Franklin Education Foundation is helping the English for Speakers of Other Languages program at the Franklin County School to raise money to help send local Hispanic students for a field trip to the Tallahassee Museum.
They need at least $830.00 for the field trip.
The Tallahassee Museum is a 52 acres site that includes a zoo of North Florida animals as well as old Florida homes and buildings and a tree to tree climbing experience.
If you would like to help with a donation, contact Cliff Butler at 850-653-5848 or email him at cliff.butler@mchsi.com
Contributions can also be made out to the Franklin Education Foundation, Inc. and mailed to P.O. Box 801, Eastpoint Fl 32328.
