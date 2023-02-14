Franklin County has entered into an agreement with county engineers Dewberry for the Design of the widening and resurfacing of 2.6 miles of CR67 from Forest Road 172 to the Liberty County Line.
Franklin County has received a nearly 262-thousand-dollar grant agreement from the Florida Department of Transportation’s Small County Road Assistance Program to begin planning work for the project.
The grant will pay for engineers to survey, design, permit, and prepare construction plans to widen and resurface the final 2.6 miles of County Road 67 from Forest Road 172 to the Liberty County Line.
This project will widen the roadway from 20’ to 24’ with two 12’ travel lanes with 5’ paved shoulders, pavement markings and upgraded signage.
Drainage improvements will include extension/replacement/correction of all cross-drains.
Franklin County has received a nearly 262-thousand-dollar grant agreement from the Florida Department of Transportation’s Small County Road Assistance Program to begin planning work for the project.
The grant will pay for engineers to survey, design, permit, and prepare construction plans to widen and resurface the final 2.6 miles of County Road 67 from Forest Road 172 to the Liberty County Line.
This project will widen the roadway from 20’ to 24’ with two 12’ travel lanes with 5’ paved shoulders, pavement markings and upgraded signage.
Drainage improvements will include extension/replacement/correction of all cross-drains.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment