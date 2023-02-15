Franklin County has officially approved grant applications
for two Transportation Alternatives projects the County is applying for this
year.
The projects include a portion of the Multi-Use Path Project at
Alligator Point which would add 5’ bike lanes onto the shoulders of the road
along Alligator Drive from the Marina to the S-Curve.
The second project is the construction of a multi-use path
along River Road in Carrabelle from the junction of River Road and Mill Road to
U.S. Highway 98.
The Franklin County Commission ranked the Alligator Point
multi-use path improvements first, since that project has the highest chance of
being funded.
The River Road multi-use path is second on the priority list.
The Transportation Alternatives Program funds small-scale
transportation projects such as pedestrian and bicycle facilities, recreational
trails, and safe routes to school projects.
In 2021 it provided funding for a new sidewalk along Otter
Slide Road and Avenue A in Eastpoint which is expected to be complete in 2027.
