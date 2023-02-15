Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Franklin County has officially approved grant applications for two Transportation Alternatives projects the County is applying for this year.

 

The projects include a portion of the Multi-Use Path Project at Alligator Point which would add 5’ bike lanes onto the shoulders of the road along Alligator Drive from the Marina to the S-Curve.

 

The second project is the construction of a multi-use path along River Road in Carrabelle from the junction of River Road and Mill Road to U.S. Highway 98.

 

The Franklin County Commission ranked the Alligator Point multi-use path improvements first, since that project has the highest chance of being funded.

 

The River Road multi-use path is second on the priority list.

 

The Transportation Alternatives Program funds small-scale transportation projects such as pedestrian and bicycle facilities, recreational trails, and safe routes to school projects.

 

In 2021 it provided funding for a new sidewalk along Otter Slide Road and Avenue A in Eastpoint which is expected to be complete in 2027.



