Franklin County commissioners this week approved the Capital Improvements Schedule of the County’s Comprehensive Plan.
The Capital improvements schedule is a list of projects the county would like to see done over the next 5 years as well as the possible funding sources for the work.
The County is required to update the capital improvements schedule in its comprehensive plan every year.
The list includes major projects like a new Emergency Management Office and upgrades to the local hospital and jail.
There are also a number of road and culvert projects on the list as well as improvements to county parks and boat ramps.
The list also includes needed stormwater mitigation drainage improvements for areas around the county including St. George Island, Eastpoint, Apalachicola and Lanark Village.
The improvement schedule is a list of the projects the county would like to see done –but it doesn’t mean they will get done.
Having the updated list, however, will help the county when applying for grants to fund some of the work.
The Capital improvements schedule is a list of projects the county would like to see done over the next 5 years as well as the possible funding sources for the work.
The County is required to update the capital improvements schedule in its comprehensive plan every year.
The list includes major projects like a new Emergency Management Office and upgrades to the local hospital and jail.
There are also a number of road and culvert projects on the list as well as improvements to county parks and boat ramps.
The list also includes needed stormwater mitigation drainage improvements for areas around the county including St. George Island, Eastpoint, Apalachicola and Lanark Village.
The improvement schedule is a list of the projects the county would like to see done –but it doesn’t mean they will get done.
Having the updated list, however, will help the county when applying for grants to fund some of the work.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment