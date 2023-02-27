Forgotten Coast chapter of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association Music and Mixer tonight at Taproot

Join the Forgotten Coast chapter of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association (FRLA) for an evening of networking. Mix and mingle with restaurants, hotels and allied members and enjoy hors d’oeuvres, spirits, wine and music.
Support your fellow Hospitality Leaders and build connections in your community. Learn about FRLA’s positive impact on the hospitality industry and our Education Foundation that supports youth as they embark on a career in hospitality.
Cash donations are welcomed at the door and a 50/50 cash prize draw is a bit of fun.
