St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Shelia! I am a 1 year old 45 pound lab mix that is
full of energy. I am great with other dogs and love making new friends! I walk
pretty well on a leash and love going for walks. I would do great in an active
home with children or other dogs. I would make a wonderful addition to almost
any family. Come by the shelter to meet me and all of my friends!
You'll find
the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call:
850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment