FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Queen Rogue of the Apalachicola Barkus parade is STILL available for adoption. We can't believe she didn't find her home last weekend as she couldn't have been more regal and beautiful. When we have a highly adoptable dog that doesn't go as quickly as is typical, we just know their people haven't met her yet. Rogue is a 3 yr old Husky mix and is very friendly, sweet and playful. She weighs around 40 lbs so is a nice medium size and her coat is much shorter than a Husky's which makes for easier maintenance. We hope her people see this!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
