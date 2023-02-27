DEP's Northwest District Tap Line Newsletter

NWD's New Potable Water Environmental Manager
Michael Mucci is the NWD's new environmental manager for our Compliance Assurance Program Potable Water team.
Michael has been a member of the NWD team since 2021, and we are excited to see what Michael brings to his new role and the great successes ahead.
2023 Chemical Compliance
All regulated systems (community, non-transient non-community and transient non-community) are required to monitor for nitrate and nitrite before Dec. 31, 2023. It is recommended that systems sample early to avoid possible delays due to bad weather or the busy holiday season in November and December.
2023 is also a big sampling year for our non-transient non-community systems (NTNCs). These systems are required to monitor for inorganic contaminants, including nitrate and nitrite, volatile organic contaminants, synthetic organic contaminants and Stage 2 disinfection byproducts (in accordance with the water system’s state-approved monitoring plan).
If you have any questions concerning your chemical monitoring, please email NWDPWS@FloridaDEP.gov.
Precautionary Boil Water Notices Associated with Permitted or Alterations to System
When performing a precautionary boil water notice (PBWN) as a result of a replacement, alteration, installation or relocation, or if it’s related to permitted work, be sure to inform the department within 24 hours. This includes the parameters listed in Rule reference 62-555.520(1)(c).
Submit a Water Main Break/WTP Malfunction/Maintenance Report to NWDPWS@FloridaDEP.gov and include the following:
- A description of the scope, purpose and location of the work or alterations.
- Assurance that the work or alterations will comply with applicable requirements in part III of this chapter, including applicable requirements in the engineering references listed in Rule 62-555.330, F.A.C.
Suppliers of water may begin such work or alterations 14 days after providing notification to the department unless they are advised by the department that the notification is incomplete or that a construction permit is required because the work/alterations iare not of a type listed under this paragraph.
- Replacement of any existing drinking water pumping, storage or treatment facilities, including chemical application facilities and residuals handling facilities, with new facilities of the same design and capacity and at the same general location as the existing facilities.
- Replacement of any existing water main with a new main at the same location as the existing main, provided the new main will be either the same size as the existing main, no more than two sizes larger than the existing main, or no larger than the minimum size required or recommended in Recommended Standards for Water Works as incorporated into Rule 62-555.330, F.A.C.
- Relocation of any existing water main to accommodate other utilities, provided the length of main being moved at each location is no more than 100 linear feet.
- Alteration, excluding maintenance or repair, of any structures that are not used to treat, store or handle drinking water, drinking water treatment chemicals or drinking water treatment residuals but that are used to house drinking water pumping or treatment facilities, including chemical application facilities and residuals handling facilities.
- Installation or alteration, excluding maintenance or repair, of any alarm equipment required under part III of this chapter.
Consumer Confidence Report
The 23rd Consumer Confidence Report (CCR) season was a success. All NWD community water systems submitted their CCRs on time. Great job, water systems!
Data for your 2023 CCR is available on the DEP website, and as always, virtual CCR help sessions are available. Please contact Jack Darby to schedule a virtual CCR help session.
This coming year, water systems will begin monitoring under the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) requirements for the fifth unregulated contaminate monitoring rule (UCMR5). Please contact the NWD at NWDPWS@FloridaDEP.gov if you have any questions about adding UCMR5 language to your CCR.
Lead and Copper Rule Revisions
The Lead and Copper Rule Revisions (LCRR) require community and non-transient noncommunity public water systems to complete lead service line (LSL) inventories by Oct. 16, 2024.
The EPA intends to amend the LCRR with the promulgation of the Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI) before Oct. 16, 2024. The EPA’s intent is to keep the LCRR requirements for initial LSL inventories even after the LCRR is amended by the LCRI. This includes the compliance date of Oct. 16, 2024, for completion of the initial LSL inventories.
We suggest that community water systems and NTNCs should begin working on the inventories now, if not already in progress.
On Aug. 4, 2022, EPA released Guidance for Developing and Maintaining a Service Line Inventory to support water systems with their efforts to develop inventories and to provide states with the needed information for oversight and reporting to EPA.
EPA’s Lead Service Line Inventory guidance:
- Provides best practices for inventory development and communicating information to the public.
- Includes a template for water systems, states and tribes to use or adapt to create their own inventory.
- Contains case studies on developing, reviewing and communicating about inventories.
- Highlights the importance of prioritizing inventory development in disadvantaged communities and where children live and play.
This guidance will also provide water utilities with information to develop lead pipe replacement projects. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) provides $15 billion for lead service line replacement through the Drinking Water State Revolving Funds (DWSRF). BIL funding can be used for lead service line replacement projects and associated activities directly connected to the identification, planning, design and replacement of lead service lines, including development of service line inventories themselves.
EPA also released a Service Line Inventory Template that is available on the federal agency's website.
Dates and Locations Announced for 2023 Focus on Change
The Florida Rural Water Association has partnered with DEP to present the annual Focus on Change seminars for over 30 years. These sessions are designed to provide utilities with the most current regulatory information available.
Click on the locations below to register for Focus on Change.
February, 28, 2023 - Lake City
March 1, 2023 - Panama City
March 8, 2023 - Ocala
March 9, 2023 - Haines City
Florida's WATER Tracker provides a robust and interactive communication and coordination platform for all water utilities to use in emergency situations such as hurricanes. WATER Tracker will ensure that the needs of individual facilities are met as quickly and efficiently as possible and that the entire statewide network will run smoothly to better serve the people of Florida. Please visit Florida's Water Tracker to setup an account.
