Win a 2023 Girls Getaway and Enjoy Spring Culinary Events Beginning this Month

2022 Girls Getaway Winners
Popular Girls Getaway Returns this Year!
Back by popular demand, the Franklin County TDC launches its annual Girls Getaway this month. You and three friends could head to the coast for a weekend of girlfriend fun! Winners of this package will stay in Apalachicola, explore the sights and enjoy fresh seafood in our award-winning restaurants. Click here to enter!
Culinary Events Heat Up This Spring
Food and culinary events begin this month along Florida’s Forgotten Coast that will lure your tastebuds to the coast throughout the Spring.
Beginning in March, St. George Island will host the 41st annual St. George Island Regional Charity Chili Cook-off & Auction Thursday through Saturday, March 2-4. Nationally recognized as the premiere chili cookoff event of the region, the event features more than chili chefs from across the country who converge to compete for bragging rites and prize money. Fun booths festooned
with gastrointestinal-themed decor line the improvised midway for a day of fun and fundraising for the St. George Island Volunteer Fire Department. Over the years, this humble event which began as a fundraiser for a local couple that lost their home to a housefire, has grown to one of the country’s largest sanctioned chili cookoff competitions. In addition to the main chili cooking event, this three-day family-friendly event features a Golf tournament, silent auction, food vendors and lots of musical entertainment. Learn more here.
The Eastpoint Volunteer Fire Department (EVFD) will host its 23rd Annual Rib Cookoff Saturday, March 18 beginning at 10 am. A popular event that also serves as a fundraiser for the EVFD, the day-long festivities will be held at the Eastpoint Fire House and will also feature a silent auction, liar’s contest and music. This year the Eastpoint Fire Cook Team will be smoking 1000 pounds of ribs, 300 pounds of pulled pork and cases of smoked chicken. Other fare will include Apple Dumplings and Ice Cream and Fried Dragon Skins. The gate opens at 10 am and admission is free. Dinners will be served at the fire house starting at 11 am. Learn more here.
Carrabelle’s 32nd annual Riverfront Festival will be held Saturday, April 22 along the scenic riverfront in downtown Carrabelle. The festival will feature fresh local seafood including fried shrimp and other delicacies as well as traditional festival fare. Visitors can browse the many interesting arts and craft vendors and explore the local shops, museums, and galleries and experience enjoy the event’s signature Fishy Fashion Show featuring “Dos and Do Knots” of coastal couture. Maritime models show off astonishing, nautical-themed outfits made from found and recycled materials like sea nets, old beach umbrellas, oyster sacks, sails, sponges, and washed-up debris. This signature event will amaze and delight audiences all of the ages and will make waves of laughter and fun. Learn more here.
The St. George Lighthouse Association will host the 2nd Annual SGI ShrimpFest on May 13, 2022, from 11 am to 4 pm in the western parking area adjacent to Lighthouse Park. This family and community-oriented festival will be a one-day outdoor event offering patrons great live musical entertainment, a fairway of games for the children sponsored by the Forgotten Coast Parrothead Club, and the chance to dine on the freshest, most delicious local shrimp dishes. The SGI Shrimp Festival is a fundraiser for the St. George Lighthouse Association (SGLA). Learn more here.
Ilse Newell Concert March 26
Ilse Newell Fund for the Performing Arts Presents Sasha Kasman Laude, Concert Pianist on March 26, 2023, at 4 P.M. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 79 6th Street, Apalachicola. Admission is $20 per person, with open seating. Internationally acclaimed concert pianist Sasha Kasman Laude is creating a much-anticipated concert to close the Ilse Newell season. Her playing has been praised by critics world-wide for the power and vividness of her music. Details
Area Lighthouses Each Host Full Moon Climbs March 7
The March Sunset and Full Moon Climb at the Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island will be held on Tuesday, March 7 from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m Visitors can enjoy this opportunity to view St. George Island, the Gulf of Mexico, and Apalachicola Bay under the evening sky. Details.
The Crooked River Lighthouse Full Moon Climb will also be Tuesday, March 7, from 7 until 9 pm at the lighthouse located at Carrabelle Beach. The event will also feature the musical trio, “Boats A Rock’n” performing a wide range of upbeat, toe-tapping tunes spanning musical styles from reggae, folk, jazz, rock, and blues as well as a few originals. Details.
Camp Gordon Johnston Day Parade March 11
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum will celebrate the 28th Annual Camp Gordon Johnston Day with a parade on Saturday, March 11, 2023, starting at 10:45am in Carrabelle. This parade is planned especially to honor our country’s remaining WWII veterans as well as recognize and salute all veterans from WWII to the present. All veterans, their families, and friends as well as the general public are asked to come to Carrabelle to join the celebration of our military veterans. Details.
Camp Gordon Johnston Honors Canines and Cartoonists
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum in Carrabelle is presenting two special exhibits throughout the month of March – one to honor our country’s canine military veterans and the other to recognize the role of cartoonists in WWII. These exhibits will open Tuesday, February 28, and will be on display at the museum until Saturday, April 1. The museum is open every Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm. There is no charge for admission, but donations are gladly accepted. Click here for details.
18th Annual Forgotten Coast Paint-out March 17-26
The Forgotten Coast en Plein Air Paint-out will be held March 17-26 along Florida's Forgotten Coast. Now in the 18th year of documenting the landscape and culture of the last vestige of authentic “Old Florida,” Forgotten Coast en Plein Air, America’s Great Paint-out, is among the world’s most prestigious plein air events. Artistic excellence and the production of investment quality art continues to be the trademark of this 10-day cultural art event. Details.
Carrabelle History Museum To Hosts Talk on Tates' Hell Legend
The Carrabelle History Museum presents a history program entitled “The Legend of Tate’s Hell.” This program will explore the many facets of the legend of Tate’s Hell, the fate of Cebe Tate, and how Tate’s Hell State Forest got its name. The FSU Department of Communications’ 1983 short film, “A Tale of Tate’s Hell,” will be shown. This program will be held Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 10 am – 12 pm in the upstairs room at C-Quarters Marina, 501 St. James Ave (Hwy 98), Carrabelle, FL. There is no charge for this event. Details here.
Historical Society to Host Alvin Chapman Botanical Program
The Apalachicola Area Historical Society (AAHS) will present a program on “The Enduring Botanical Legacy of Apalachicola’s Dr. A. W. Chapman, M.D.,” featuring Rebecca W. Dolan, Ph.D., as part of their Spring Speaker Series. This program will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 4:00 PM at the Raney Carriage House, 126 Market Street, Apalachicola, FL. Come hear about the legacy of Chapman, who first published the “Flora of the Southern United States” in 1860.
Rebecca W. Dolan, Ph.D., is the retired Director of the Friesner Herbarium at Butler University in Indianapolis, IN. She has written several publications and was a faculty affiliate at the Center for Urban Ecology and Sustainability. Details.
No comments:
Post a Comment