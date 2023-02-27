Franklin County has decided that the old Carrabelle Annex building will not make a good site for an Emergency Medical Service Substation, but will instead be used for storage for the county parks and recreation department.
The Annex, which used to serve as a Department of Transportation Office, is located just east of Carrabelle.
Franklin County has a 30-year lease on the annex and as part of the $1 a year lease, the County is responsible for maintaining the building.
The building is currently in need of substantial repairs – it suffered substantial roof damage during Hurricane Michael in 2018.
The county had hoped to convert the building for use by the ambulance service, but because of the age of the building, and needed repairs, that would cost around $275,000.
The building is also unsuitable as a critical government facility as the site is in a high velocity flood zone.
The location will continue to be useful to the Parks and Recreation Department which would like to utilize the building should it be repaired to store parks and recreation equipment.
The county plans to replace the roof and bring the building to a safe, useable condition.
The cost of the repairs will be paid for by money from the American Rescue Plan.
