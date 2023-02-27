Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Monday, February 27, 2023
FSU Great Give is Next Week!
2023 FSU GREAT GIVE CAMPAIGN
FSUCML Diving Scholarship
SAVE THE DATE: MARCH 8TH!
Give to our 2023 campaign: Help us reach our $5,000 goal!
Scientific-Divers-In-Training pose for a photo at Vortex Spring in Holmes County, Florida.
This year, we’re asking you to support our FSUCML Diving Scholarship to continue our goal of making this a yearly scholarship opportunity.
As a Preeminent University, Florida State University (FSU) seeks to increase diversity in STEM programs through this annual diving scholarship that provides funding for an FSU student to become a Scientific Diver. The scholarship will include diving equipment and financial support to complete prerequisite open water certification training, and eventually for AAUS Scientific Diver training with FSU's Academic Diving Program (ADP). Any eligible student may apply for the scholarship and will be considered; however, preference will be given to students from historically underrepresented groups, in accordance with applicable University policies, regulations, and federal and state law.
