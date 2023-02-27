Congressman Dunn Announces 2023 United States
Military Service Academy Day
PANAMA CITY, FL – Congressman Neal Dunn, M.D. (Florida-02) announced he is hosting a United States Military Service Academy Day for students in Florida’s Second Congressional District. Informational sessions will be held in Leon and Bay counties on Saturday, March 4th, 2023. High school and eighth-grade students interested in attending a service academy are invited to come, along with their parents.
Dr. Dunn has invited representatives from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the Air Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marine, and Naval Academies to attend. Students will have the opportunity to meet with Cadets, Midshipmen, ROTC staff, and parents of current and past cadets.
The academy nomination process will be explained. This is an excellent opportunity for high school students to explore these outstanding higher education choices.
No RSVP is required.
For more information, don't hesitate to get in touch with Craig Williams at FL02.Academy@mail.house.gov or call 850-785-0812.
Leon County
Date: Saturday, March 4, 2023
Time: 10:00AM-12:00 PM ET
Location: Tallahassee City Hall, 300 South Adams Drive, Tallahassee, FL
Bay County
Date: Saturday, March 4, 2023
Time: 12:00 PM-2:00 PM CT
Location: Gulf Coast State College, Student Union East, Room 232
5230 W. Hwy 98, Panama City, FL 32401
