Franklin County has agreed to apply for a state grant to repair and resurface the most highly used portion of the St. George Island bike path.
The bike path was first constructed in the early 1990’s and is in need of restoration.
Franklin County is now applying for about 430 thousand dollars through the Department of Environmental Protection’s Recreational Trails Program which provides funding assistance for the renovation and restoration of existing trails.
The proposed work would include about a half mile of the busiest and most congested commercial area of St. George Island, from 3rd Street East to 3rd Street West.
In addition to the reclamation and resurfacing, the project will also include drainage improvements, ADA and safety enhancements at intersections, including the addition of surface tactile warning strips at the seven intersections, remarking of crosswalks, and the removal of excess visual distractions.
It will also include resting benches, shade and bicycle repair stations at the end of the commercial corridor.
If the grant is approved, the county would be required to provide a 20 percent cash match.
