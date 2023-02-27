A Marianna woman accused of trying to smuggle methamphetamine into the Gulf County Jail after her 2020 arrest for Failure to Appear, also failed to appear for her trial on the smuggling charges last Tuesday.
The trial went on without 62-year-old Vicki Trickey, and the jury took 4 minutes to return verdicts of guilty of Introduction of Contraband into a County Detention Facility, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Paraphernalia.
Circuit Court Judge Devin Collier set a sentencing date for March 16th.
She faces up to 5 years in prison.
The judge also issued a hold-without-bond pickup order for Trickey for Failure to Appear for her trial.
