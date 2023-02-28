The latest news for you from District 1 County Commissioner Ricky Jones.

Tonight, I get to share something else I have been doing since 2011. I am an assistant coach for the Franklin County Basketball Varsity Boys team.
Your Franklin County Commission approved $5,000.00 from the Parks & Recreation budget for the Seahawks Varsity Boys Final 4 trip to Lakeland. At my direction, Mr. Fonda Davis asked for this action at our last Commission meeting on February 21st. These funds will help cover the transportation expense for the team, cheerleaders, and coaches as they compete in the Class 1A Final Four. It will be the second time Franklin County has punched its ticket to Lakeland. Our last appearance was in 2019.
Our Varsity Boys have advanced to the Regional playoffs in 9 out of the last ten years.
I am grateful for the support I see from the community. It takes a village. Thank you, Franklin County! The team will take the court Wednesday, March 1st, at 6:00 p.,m. for the semifinal matchup. We are looking to shock the world and bring home the 1st State Championship for Franklin County.
#Ain't it great to be a Hawk!
