FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Penny is a 2 yr old Beagle mix and a complete sweetheart. She is gentle, loving, easy going and at only 22 lbs a really nice medium size. Looking for love this Valentine's Day? Penny might be the new love of your life!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
