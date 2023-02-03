Crooked River Park Fest this Saturday!

The Crooked River Lighthouse in Carrabelle, FL will be hosting the first ever Crooked River Park Fest on Saturday, February 4 from 9 am-9 pm in celebration of the new exhibit for its historic Fresnel lens. This event starts off with an extended Country Farmer’s Market from 9 am-3 pm with live music, art, and over 30 regional vendors. Then into the evening the festivities continue with live music on the pirate ship stage, full moon climbs, and area food vendors under the stars.
Our Country Farmer’s Market features local vendors selling gifts and goodies, like fresh roasted coffee, delicious baked goods, farm fresh produce, grass fed beef, gorgeous local art and photography, handcrafted balms and soaps, handmade goods and craft items. Admission to the park for the Country Market is free to the public.
Inside the Keeper’s House Museum guests will be some of the first to see the brand new exhibit for the Crooked River Lighthouse's original Fresnel lens manufactured in Paris, France in 1894. After decades away, the lens finally returned home to Carrabelle on February 19, 2020. This one-of-a-kind lens, now housed in a newly created steel lighthouse tower-inspired case, is glowing and turning again for the first time in almost 50 years. The exhibit will feature artifacts and interpretive panels highlighting the history of lenses and mariner communication. The new case along with the interpretive exhibits were funded through the Florida Lighthouse Association grant programs. Because of expected interest and limited space, viewing time may be limited during this event. Exhibit will be open to the public on February 4th from 9 am-3pm (free) and 6-9pm (admission tickets required).
The Ribbon-cutting event will occur at 5 pm at the Keeper's House Museum and Gift Shop. Its location at the Crooked River Lighthouse Keeper’s House Museum now houses the one-of-a-kind lens in a newly created steel tower-inspired case. The lens returned to Carrabelle on February 19, 2020 and has been on display awaiting its new permanent case with interpretive exhibits funded through the Florida Lighthouse Association (FLA) grant programs.
