The City of Apalachicola will hold a workshop next week to discuss preliminary review findings of the city’s comprehensive plan.
The review, which is being funded through a Department of Economic Opportunity Community Planning Technical Assistance Grant, compares the City’s comprehensive plan against state requirements that have gone into effect since the last time the City updated the planning document in 2013.
The workshop will include state required revisions to the plan in areas including Peril of Flood, Planning Horizons, Private Property Rights, Capital Improvement Planning, Water Supply Planning and Population estimate data and analysis.
The public workshop will be held on Tuesday, February the 7th at 3:30 pm at the Apalachicola Community Center at Battery Park.
The public is encouraged to attend and community input is invited.
