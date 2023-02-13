FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Max is a 3-4 yr old Lab/Hound and a real sweetheart. He is gentle and loveable and just the nicest guy to hang out with. He is a long, lean, goofy machine and will make you happy just to be around him! We are housing many sweet, social hounds at this time, all waiting for their forever homes. We invite you to come meet our sweet hound dogs and see if one is the right fit for your family!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
