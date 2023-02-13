The Franklin County Seahawks Basketball team are now district champs.
The Seahawks beat Port St. Joe 48 to 43 Friday night to take the district title.
Overall, the Seahawks are 18 and 7 this season and undefeated in district play.
The Seahawks will now head to the regional semifinals, which will be held om February the 16th.
The Seahawks beat Port St. Joe 48 to 43 Friday night to take the district title.
Overall, the Seahawks are 18 and 7 this season and undefeated in district play.
The Seahawks will now head to the regional semifinals, which will be held om February the 16th.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment