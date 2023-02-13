Wednesday is the deadline for applications from people who would like to serve on a new Apalachicola Airport operations and economic development Committee.
The original Airport Advisory Committee was disbanded by the commission in 2017 – at that time it helped the county oversee activities at the Airport in Apalachicola; and provided recommendations and advice on contracts and work programs at the airport.
Unlike many boards in the county, the members of the new board will not be chosen from each commission district.
Instead, the county would like members with aviation knowledge on the board, as well as business-oriented people who can help drive economic development and bring more businesses to the airport and the vacant properties around it.
They would particularly like to get members with vast knowledge pertaining to the operations of municipal airports, Airport Clients and people with experience with Industrial or Economic Development.
If you are interested you can get more information at www.franklincountyflorida.com or send your information to the County Coordinator at michael@franklincountyflorida.gov or drop it off in person at the courthouse annex in Apalachicola.
