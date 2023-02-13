Monday, February 13, 2023

The state of Florida has awarded $240 million through the Wastewater Grant Program to support projects to reduce nutrients in Florida’s waterways

That includes over 12 million dollars for Wakulla County.

 

The Department of Environmental Protection’s Wastewater Grant Program helps fund wastewater infrastructure projects that construct, upgrade, or expand wastewater treatment facilities to provide advanced waste treatment and projects to upgrade or convert traditional septic systems.

 

The projects funded last week include advanced wastewater treatment upgrades and septic to sewer projects that will eliminate nearly 20,000 septic tanks statewide.

 

The 12 million dollars going to Wakulla County will allow the county to upgrade and enhance the Otter Creek Wastewater Treatment System.

 







