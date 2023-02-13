The
state of Florida has awarded $240 million through the Wastewater Grant Program
to support projects to reduce nutrients in Florida’s waterways.
That includes over 12 million dollars for Wakulla
County.
The Department of Environmental Protection’s
Wastewater Grant Program helps fund wastewater infrastructure projects that
construct, upgrade, or expand wastewater treatment facilities to provide
advanced waste treatment and projects to upgrade or convert traditional septic
systems.
The projects funded last week include advanced
wastewater treatment upgrades and septic to sewer projects that will eliminate
nearly 20,000 septic tanks statewide.
The 12 million dollars going
to Wakulla County will allow the county to upgrade and enhance the Otter Creek
Wastewater Treatment System.
