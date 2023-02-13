Wakulla County Sheriff’s officials are investigating human remains found in the St. Marks national Wildlife Refuge last Thursday.
The Sheriff’s office said the remains were discovered just after 1 o’clock in the afternoon by someone hiking in the area of the refuge known a known as the Cathedral of the Palms, an over 6 mile long loop that is popular for hiking and birdwatching.
Detectives confirmed that the remains were indeed human and began a death investigation.
Currently Detectives are working to confirm the identity of the deceased individual and make notification to next of kin.
